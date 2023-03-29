House prices in Galway drop since the start of 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a fall in house prices across Galway city and county since the start of the year.

In the city, they’ve fallen by €5,000, or one percent, in the first three months of the year, while in the county they fell by just €1,000.

Nationally, the 0.3 percent fall marks the first time there’s been a decrease in prices in a decade, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report

The number of homes available to buy at the beginning of March stood at just 13,000 – up 30 per cent on the same date last year but still below the 2019 average of 24,200.

CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers Pat Davitt says the latest figures point to the possibility of prices levelling off.