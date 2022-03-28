House prices in Galway continue to climb

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in Galway are continuing to rise.

The latest report from Daft.ie reveals houses prices in the city in the first three months of 2022 were 4% higher than a year previously.

The average price of a city home is now 335 thousand euro.

In the county, property prices have experienced a 21% increase in the period, with the average price of a county home now 248 thousand euro, 96% above its lowest point.

A separate report from MyHome, in association with Davy, reveals a 12% rise year on year in national median asking prices.