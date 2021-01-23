House Prices in Galway City and County rise by four per cent on last year

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – House prices in Galway City and county have risen by 3-4 percent on last year according to a report published today in the Irish Independent.

The 2021 “How Much Is Your House Worth?” report from the Irish Independent surveyed real estate agents on current house price estimates.

Property values rose by 3 per cent across the country last year due to strong demand and a lack of supply.

In Galway City, the survey showed an increase of 4 percent with an expectation of another rise of 4 per cent in 2022.

House prices in the county have also increased by 4 per cent but according to Mark Keenan were much more affordable compared to the city. He also said that there was a lot of interest from outside of the country.