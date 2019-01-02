House prices in city up 4 percent year on year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House asking prices in Galway city are up 4.2% year-on-year to €250,000 – €10,000 ahead of where they were at the end of 2017.

That’s according to the latest house price report from MyHome.ie

The report finds the asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county suffered a dramatic 11.1% decline in the last quarter – dropping from €225,000 to €200,000.

However this is still 2.6% ahead of where prices were at the end of 2017 at €195,000.

The average house price across the country is now 266 thousand euro.

