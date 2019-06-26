House prices in city rise by 7 percent while county records increase of 2 percent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in Galway city rose by 7% in the second quarter of 2019.

According to Daft.ie, the average house price is the city is now €305,000, 90% above its lowest point.

In the county, prices in the second quarter of 2019 were 2% higher than a year previously.

The average house price is now €205,000, 62% above its lowest point.

Nationally, housing prices in the second quarter were 3.7% higher than a year previously, the lowest rate of inflation since late 2013.

Despite the slowdown in inflation, the average price nationwide is now 60% higher than its lowest point in 2013.

