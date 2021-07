print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices are expected to rise by 7% across the West over the next year.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors ‘Residential Property Market Monitor’ for July shows they’ll likely go up by 7% in Connacht, Munster and Ulster.

While estate agents believe the cost of a home will increase by 6% in Leinster and 4% in Dublin.

SCSI President, TJ Cronin thinks the pandemic is leading to higher prices outside the capital.