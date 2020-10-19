House prices across Galway up 3 percent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Houses prices across Galway rose by 3 percent between June and September when compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie, which found that prices rose by 3.1 percent in the city and 2.6 percent in the county during quarter three.

In Galway city, the average house is now listed at €307 thousand – while in the county, the average home now stands at €205 thousand.

The rise of 3 percent recorded in Galway during the third quarter is considerably below the national average of just under 5 percent.

Nationally, the largest increase was in Laois, where listed prices rose by 9.5 percent during the same period.

The number of homes for sale is at its lowest level in fourteen years.

Report author, Ronan Lyons, says the market has been highly unstable all year — and that’s likely to continue.