House prices across Galway up 17 percent over past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in Galway are up by almost 17 percent compared to this time last year.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie report for the second quarter of this year.

The average price of a home in the county is now €263 thousand – while the average city property stands at €353 thousand, an increase of 13 percent.

Nationally, house prices rose by 9.5 percent over the past 12 months.

Spokesperson for the Real Estate Alliance, Barry McDonald, says up to 30 per cent of houses for sale in some parts of Dublin are due to landlords selling off properties.