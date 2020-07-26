House Hotel in city secures approval for additional rooms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The House Hotel in the city has secured planning approval for additional bedrooms.

The proposal led by Ranchwell Ltd would involve a change of use of the existing ground floor restaurant and bar.

This would make way for seven bedrooms and one reading or meeting room.

There would also be reconfiguration of the existing public toilets to allow for an additional dining area in the lobby and an extension into existing service yard on South West side of building.

City planners have attached 11 conditions.

One states the developer is to employ a conservation architect to monitor and supervise works.