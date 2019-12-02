Hotel Meyrick to be re-branded as part of multi-million euro investment

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Hotel Meyrick at Eyre Square is to be re-branded as part of a multi-million euro investment.

The Choice Hotel Group added the hotel to its portfolio in late 2017, along with the G Hotel & Spa.

It had also purchased the House Hotel a short time previous.

Since then, the group has invested 7 million euro in the 103 bedroom Hotel Meyrick at Eyre Square – and is now rebranding it as ‘The Hardiman’.

It’s also seeking planning permission for 19 additional bedrooms next year, which would bring the total investment to 10 million.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR