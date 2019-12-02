Hotel Meyrick to be re-branded as part of multi-million euro investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Hotel Meyrick at Eyre Square is to be re-branded as part of a multi-million euro investment.

The Choice Hotel Group added the hotel to its portfolio in late 2017, along with the G Hotel & Spa.

It had also purchased the House Hotel a short time previous.

Since then, the group has invested 7 million euro in the 103 bedroom Hotel Meyrick at Eyre Square – and is now rebranding it as ‘The Hardiman’.

It’s also seeking planning permission for 19 additional bedrooms next year, which would bring the total investment to 10 million.