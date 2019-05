Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Hospital support workers in Galway have voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

SIPTU balloted staff in health-service supports in 36 hospitals nationwide including over 600 staff in UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Union members backed the move to strike by 94 per cent.

The dispute centres on the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

