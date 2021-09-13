Hospital Manager Describes Situation at UHG as Critical as Over 80 on Trolleys

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The General Manager of the Saolta University Hospitals Group says there is a critical bed situation at the hospital today where over 80 people are now on trolleys.

Hospital management held an emergency crisis meeting this morning and are considering plans to cancel elective surgeries due to take place over the next 48 hours.

Two wards at the hospital remain closed due to Covid 19 and the public is being encouraged to attend the emergency department only in the case of real emergencies.

UHG has the second highest number of Covid 19 patients today with the acute hospital providing care to 27 coronavirus patients.

General Manager at Saolta University Health Care Group Chris Kane says the level of overcrowding at UHG today will have an impact on other hospital services.