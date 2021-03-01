Hospital group recruiting staff across Galway to join COVID-19 vaccination team

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group is recruiting staff across Galway to support the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The group is seeking clinical staff for a minimum of 19.5 and maximum 39 hours per week, who are eligible to administer vaccines for an initial three month contract, which may be extended.

The group is also recruiting health care assistants and administrative staff to support the vaccination centres including the centre at Galway Racecourse.

The vaccination programme will run seven days a week over a 12 hour day…

