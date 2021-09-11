Hospital figures fall as 1,466 new case of Covid-19 are reported by the Department of Health

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 1,466 new case of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

As of 8am today, 311 covid patients are being treated in hospitals – that’s down 17 on yesterday.

58 are in ICU – down one over the same period.

Figures released this morning for Galway Hospitals showed an increase of patients in Galway University Hospital and a reduction in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

In GUH, there are 32 patients recieving treatment as compared to 26 yesterday while in Portiuncla there is 1 in hospital compared to 2 yesterday.

Of that figure there are 4 in ICU in GUH and none in Portiuncula.