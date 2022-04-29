Hospital apologises to Barry Comer over treatment provided to late wife

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Dublin hospital has apologised to well known businessman Barry Comer over mistakes made in treatment provided to his late wife, who died of cancer in August 2017.

Mr. Comer is the Managing Director of Comer Group Ireland and the son of one of the groups founders, Glenamaddy businessman Luke Comer.

The apology was tendered on behalf of St James Hospital to Barry Comer as part of the settlement of proceedings brought following the death of his wife Lyndsey Comer.

The 36-year-old mother of two young children died from cancer in early August 2017.

It was claimed that the hospital failed to properly diagnose the results of two ultrasound scans of a lump on his wife’s lower left side taken in late 2015 and early 2016.

She was told that the lump was likely caused by bleeding into a muscle and was advised by staff at the clinic to get bed rest, when in fact she had terminal cancer.

Mr Comer, from Dunboyne, Co Meath claimed that had his wife been properly diagnosed in October 2015 her life would have been lengthened by between six to 12 months.

As part of the settlement the Court heard that the hospital is to also take steps to ensure that what happened to Lyndsey does not happen again.

In his apology the CEO, Lorcan Birthistle, stated that on behalf of the management and staff of St James’ he wished to extend his “deepest regret” to Mr Comer and his family over Lyndsey’s death.

The CEO added that the distress Lyndsey’s death had caused them had not been underestimated by him.

