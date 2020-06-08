Hosepipe ban from tonight as five Galway schemes at drought levels

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A hosepipe ban is coming into place from midnight tonight as five Galway water schemes are at drought levels.

Irish Water is taking the step due to increased demand on very sunny days, which is putting pressure on water supply.

Of its 900 drinking water schemes, 27 are at drought levels and 50 are at risk of going into drought.

In Galway, schemes experiencing drought levels have been noted in Inis Oirr, Inis Mor, Inis Meain, Ballinasloe and Letterfrack.

Meanwhile, three schemes in Gort, Kilkerrin/Moylough and Ahascragh are at risk of potential drought.

Irish Water is asking people to put their hosepipes away and to avoid using paddling pools and washing cars until the 21st of July.

Managing Director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson says water should be kept for hygiene purposes.

Managing Director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson says water should be kept for hygiene purposes.