Free support service for children affected by grief launched in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A free support service has been launched in Galway City for children affected by grief.

“HopeSpace” is based at the SCCUL Enterprise Centre in Ballybane.

It supports children and young people between the ages of 4 and 17 who are negatively impacted by grief caused by bereavement.

Director Breda Fallon says it was her own family’s experience of grief that led to her involvement in establishing HopeSpace.

She told Galway Talks of their difficulties following the death of her husband five years ago.