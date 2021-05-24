Hopes some access will be restored to radiotherapy, radiology and lab systems at city public hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped some access to key systems involving radiotherapy and radiology will be restored at Galway city’s public hospitals from today.

Tony Canavan, Chief Executive of the Saolta Hospital Group, says it is likely that significant disruption will continue for the remainder of the week due to the recent cyber attack.

He said it has been a very difficult 10 day period with patients awaiting key surgery among those worst affected after having already endured delays on waiting lists due to the pandemic.

The hospital chief says everything possible is being done from an IT, clinical and service management perspective to gradually restore clinical systems with admin systems to follow.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that a cautious approach is being taken and it’s hoped some progress will be made today in bringing up some access to radiotherapy, radiology and lab systems at Galway University Hospitals…

