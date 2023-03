Galway Bay FM newsroom – There are hopes a proposed new community centre in Newcastle could be funded by Government this year.

In the Dáil this week, Minister Heather Humphreys said a €21m fund for new-build centres will be opened for applications this month.

She said she’s looking for shovel-ready projects with planning permission.

Deputy Noel Grealish said the Newcastle project fits all the criteria – and is badly needed.