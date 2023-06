Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are hopes that new walking trails in Clarinbridge will serve as a “economic shot in the arm” for the village.

The Cowpark/Kilcornan Walking Trails will be officially opened this afternoon at 3 (9/6)

The project created several new trails while upgrading existing ones, and takes in woodland, river and meadow walks.

Local Councillor Martina Kinnane says they’ll help make Clarinbridge an essential stop along the Wild Atlantic Way.