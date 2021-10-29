Hopes new technological university will help bring foreign direct investment to West and Northwest

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: The President of GMIT says she’s hopeful that the establishment of a new Technological University for the West and North-West will help to attract more foreign direct investment into the region.

The new third level facility has gotten the green light from Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and will see the amalgamation of the Connacht Ulster Alliance – GMIT, Letterkenny IT and Sligo IT.

The new TU will offer almost 600 academic programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level to a student population of over 20 thousand students across eight campuses.

This is the fourth TU to be created since 2019, and the second this year after Limerick IT and Athlone IT announced a merger in May to form a new university.

Speaking on Galway Talks, President of GMIT Dr Orla Flynn says the availability of a Technological University should prove attractive to overseas companies considering locating in the West and North west .