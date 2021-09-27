Hopes new action plan could create hundreds of jobs in Galway Gaeltacht village

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: It’s hoped up to 300 new jobs could be brought to a Galway Gaeltacht village with the implementation of a new action plan.

The plan for An Cheathrú Rua as a place to live, work and visit was revealed earlier today by Comharchumann Mhic Dara in association with Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Areas to target in the plan include language and culture, tourism, enterprise, the arts as well as services and infrastructure and marketing.

As part of the plan a new study has found that more than 300 new sustainable jobs could be created if this plan is developed successfully over five years.

Seán Ó Domhnaill, Manager of Comharchumann Mhic Dara says the plan includes the input of local business people, members of the local community and various local and State organisations.