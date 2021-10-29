Hopes Galway will benefit from new plan to increase the number of rural bus services by 25 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to increase the number of rural bus services by 25 per cent has been launched, and it’s hoped that Galway will benefit substantially.

Connecting Ireland will see extra routes in a bid to increase the number of people with access to at least three return trips daily.

More than 100 villages will benefit from the services and there will be 60 new connections to regional cities.

CEO of the National Transport Authority Anne Graham says there’s an overall 57 million euro investment being made.

Galway based Senator Pauline O’Reilly says this is a step change in rural bus services – currently 53% of people in Ireland have access to bus services but with this project 70% of the population will be served.

She’s encouraging everyone in Galway to have their say.

Senator O Reilly added that Minister Eamon Ryan has undertaken to transform rural public transport and this is the most significant announcement is rural bus services in the history of the State.