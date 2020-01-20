Hopes for clampdown on illegal parking in Oranmore with assignment of community guard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped progress will be made in addressing traffic management issues in Oranmore through the assignment of a new community guard.

Councillor Liam Carroll told a meeting of the Municipal District that Oranmore is one of the areas due to get a new community guard which he hopes will help keep traffic flowing and and alleviate any traffic management issues.

The meeting heard concerns regarding ongoing problems in the village with illegal parking with officials queried on what action is being taken to deter such parking.

Officials advised a community warden is on duty two afternoons a week in Oranmore village, and Gardai are also involved in policing illegal parking with resource constraints.

Councillor Liam Carroll said the warden has been visible in Oranmore since Christmas ticketing cars parked illegally.

Councillor James Charity said on the stretch from Bank Of Ireland, wing mirrors are regularly broken due to illegally parked cars – he argued that while yellow lines are visible there, enforcement is the issue.

He suggested a longer-term period of enforcement is needed to change driver behaviour.

Meanwhile, councillor Jim Cuddy raised a motion to seek funding from the Department of Transport or the Road Safety Authority for a traffic management plan for the village.

An official advised Oranmore is one of a number of priority areas for a traffic management plan but funding is an issue.

He added any such plan for Oranmore would have to involve paid parking.