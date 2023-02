Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are hopes that the addition of an extra Garda in Loughgeorge will help tackle burglaries in the area.

Athenry-Oranmore councillor James Charity says there has been a ‘huge spate’ of burglaries across the district in the previous year.

He says that while all new resources into Loughgeorge are welcome – more could be done to combat crime in the area.

Coucillor Charity outlines the changes he would like to see for policing in the area.