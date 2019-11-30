Hopes Christmas Park and Ride will alleviate some city congestion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Christmas has taken one step closer in Galway as details of this year’s Christmas Park n Ride service have been announced

It begins on Friday of next week, December 6th, and will run until Christmas Eve, and it’s hoped it will alleviate some traffic congestion in the city.

This is the 13th year of the Park n Ride service, and it will be operated by Callinan Coaches on behalf of the City Council

It will operate from Ballybrit Racecourse to the city centre coach station at the Fairgreen, and buses will run every 15 minutes in both directions every day.

Fares are 1 euro each way, with children and pensioners travelling free, and all day parking at the racecourse is included in the bus fare.

It runs from 9.30am to 9.15pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 9.15pm on Sundays, from Friday of next week until Christmas Eve

Over 26,000 passenger journeys were made on the Park n Ride service last year, reducing congestion on the roads