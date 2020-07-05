Hopes assessment for secondary school on Inisbofin will resume following formation of Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped an assessment will be carried out on a proposed secondary school on Inisbofin now that a new Government has been formed.

It’s understood officials from the Department of the Gaeltacht and the Islands had previously begun an initial assessment, as part of the Government’s Island Strategy.

However, it was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest attempt to to establish the first ever secondary school on the island began in January.

There are 13 children currently attending Inisbofin National School who will have to travel to the mainland to receive second level education.

The Inisbofin Secondary School Steering Group says a building has been identified for the proposed second level school – and just three teachers would be needed to staff it.

Spokesperson Pat Coyne says it’s vital the project goes ahead – he believes it could play a major role in regenerating the population of Inisbofin.