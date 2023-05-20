Hope that further work can be added to the development project at Rossaveal Harbour

There are hopes now that further works can be added to the present €30m development project at Rosaveal Harbour in Connemara.

This work is likely to centre on strengthening the quayside apron at the port.

Rosaveal is recognized as a major national fisheries port. However, the Harbour is likely to take on another role in the coming years as a land base for Offshore Wind Farms.

The most obvious one on the horizon is the proposed development at Sceirde Rocks project nine miles west of Carna.

Rosaveal may be a key service point for Sceirde Rocks.

The Government announced funding earlier this year for the Connemara Harbour and contractors Ward and Burke are now engaged in a €30m. expansion of the deep sea area as well as other facilities.

Now, it appears that other issues are being addressed such as strengthening the apron on the quayside which, in its present state, might not be strong enough to take heavy machinery associated with the wind farm industry.

An extension of the deep water area is also called for.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív says he expects a Government announcement soon and he says that Rosaveal is likely to play a major role in the wind farming industry in the future.