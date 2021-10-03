Hope rises of a decision on location for new Ambulance Base in Connemara following meeting last Friday

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A decision on a location for the new ambulance base in Connemara is hoped to be made in the next two weeks following a meeting of Members of the Connemara ambulance crisis group, local politicians and the national ambulance service was hosted by Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv on Friday.

The meeting discussed the best geographic location of the new ambulance base which has been sanctioned for Connemara. A rapid response vehicle has also been sanctioned as well as eleven extra staff.

The meeting, which was held virtually, was attended by John J McGowan and Ronan White of the National Ambulance Service, Galway West TD’s Eamon O’Cuiv, Mairéad Farrell and Catherine Connolly, Senator Sean Kyne and Patricia Keane, Catherine O’Neill and PJ Leavy of the Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group.

Four optimal sites were presented to the National Ambulance Service with the group stressing the importance of location to the meeting as outlying areas would have to be covered such as Renvyle, Claddaghduff, Aillebrack, Lettermullen and Ballyconneely.

Chief ambulance officer of the National Ambulance Service John J McGowan explained to the meeting that the sites put forward will be inspected by the NAS to establish their suitability and they will report back in two weeks with their findings.

A further meeting will be held in two weeks where, all being in order, the final decision on a location will be agreed.