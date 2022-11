Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has announced four recipients of Honorary Degrees at this year’s Winter Conferring ceremonies.

They are being recognised for their contributions to public life and society later this month.

Activist and playwright, Margaretta D’Arcy will be recognised alongside film director and producer Lelia Doolan.

They will be joined by barrister and doctor Jerry Cowley, as well as humanitarian and charity fund-raiser Ronan Scully.