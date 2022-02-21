Homes without power following Storm Franklin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 29 thousand homes and businesses are without power this morning due to Storm Franklin.

Counties Donegal and Sligo were impacted the most.

It comes as a status yellow wind warning is in place for the whole country this morning until 9am.

An orange wind warning for Galway was in place until 3am with homes in pockets of Connemara without power this morning.

Areas affected include Screeb, Clifden and Carraroe.

In the city, high tide passed last evening without incident, with minor overtopping in Salthill.

Mace Head recorded a gust of 139 kilometres an hour yesterday.