Homes in the West of Ireland show largest annual percentage rise

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The index of the price of homes is at its highest level ever – but the prices themselves remain slightly below the peak in 2007.

According to the CSO, there has also been a slight slowdown in the rate of increase.

Homes in the West of Ireland show the largest annual percentage rise of just over 19 per cent.

The lowest median price was 145,000 euro in Longford, while the highest was 610,000 euro in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

However there seems to be a slight slow down in the rate in which prices are increasing.

Nationally, Residential properties rose by 13 per cent in the last year up until July – down just under one per cent compared to June.

In Dublin prices increased by 10.4%, while the rest of the country saw prices just over 15 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Property in the West of Ireland saw the largest annual percentage change, of just over 19 per cent.