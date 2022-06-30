Family homelessness in Galway on the increase

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Family homelessness in the Galway is on the increase, while 38 percent of rental properties were vacant.

That’s according to figures from Cope Galway, who found that 84 families, including 217 children were in Emergency Accommodation on June 21st.

COPE Galway saw 24 additional families entering homelessness across Galway City and County in the first 5 months of 2022.

Rents in Galway City increased by 13.8%, according to the most recently published Daft.ie rental report for Q1 2022, and recent CSO findings show some 38% of rental properties vacant in Galway City.