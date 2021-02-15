Homeless charity Depaul supports 70 people with move from direct provision centres in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Homeless charity Depaul helped source move on accommodation for 70 people who were living in direct provision centres in Galway last year.

The group supported the transition for 53 adults, 17 children and 12 families who had been living in the Eglington and Great Western direct provision centres.

In total the charity supported 246 adults and 196 children nationwide to move away from Direct Provision in 2020.

The organisation had been providing support to Direct Provision centres in seven counties in Ireland including Galway – however, in November this expanded to nine.

It wants to reduce the risk of people in direct provision ending up in homeless services once they’ve been granted the legal right to stay in this country.

DePaul Chief Executive, David Carroll says the Government’s planning to release a document soon on replacing the system.