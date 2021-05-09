Home safety firm records a 22% drop in Burglaries across Galway during 2020

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A home safety firm has recorded a 22 per cent drop in burglaries across Galway last year.

New figures from Phonewatch show there were 413 burglaries recorded in the city and county during 2020.

While the drop of 22 per cent in burglaries is a positive figure, it’s still significantly below the national average of 35 per cent.

It is also below the average drop for Connacht, which stands at 31 per cent.

Nationally, almost 11,000 burglaries and other related offences were recorded nationwide last year – with one burglary taking place every 48 minutes.