Home Instead to create 60 new jobs across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Homecare services firm Home Instead has announced it is to create 60 new jobs in Galway as part of a national recruitment drive.

The company already has a 4 thousand strong caregiver team nationwide, and is looking to add an additional one thousand roles.

Established in 2005, Home Instead is the country’s largest private provider of home care services.

It currently cares for almost 7 thousand clients, and says the expansion of its workforce will allow them to care for an additional 2 thousand ageing adults across the country.

Home Instead also previously embarked on a recruitment drive for 1 thousand new roles last year, citing the urgent need for the homecare industry to keep pace with Ireland’s rapidly aging population.