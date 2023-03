Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Galway homes which received an energy upgrade doubled last year.

2,000 homes across the county underwent an upgrade in 2022, compared to just 948 in 2021.

Over 27,000 houses were upgraded nationally, with the SEAI receiving more than 50 thousand applications for grants in 2022.

But environmental journalist, John Gibbons, is still waiting for his grant after getting a heat pump installed last year: