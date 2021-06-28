Home buyers in Galway city paying up to 13% more for a property

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Home buyers in Galway city are paying up to 13% more for a property now compared to this time last year.

Figures from Daft.ie show the average house price in the city now stands at over 313 thousand euro.

In Dublin, prices rose by 8.4% in the year to June 2021, the fastest rate of inflation since early 2018, but price increases outside the capital have been roughly twice as large.

In Cork, Limerick and Waterford cities, listed prices were between 14% and 15% higher in the second quarter of 2021 than a year previously, while in Galway city, prices rose 12.6% in the same period.

Outside the main cities, prices rose by an average of 16.5% year-on-year, with Wexford and Waterford county seeing the largest increases, at just over 21%.

Ronan Lyons from Daft.ie says more people are looking to buy homes outside the capital.