Historical audio archive from West of Ireland to be played at city concert

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- For the first time in almost 100 years, an audio archive from the West of Ireland will be played at a free concert in the city next week.

The wax cylinder recordings were made by Tomás Ó Máille, the inaugural Professor of Irish at NUI Galway who was appointed in 1909.

With a focus on folklore, song and dialects, he created hundreds of recordings of Irish speakers from across Connacht and Co. Clare.

The collection will be played in a concert at An Taibhdhearc on Wednesday at 1pm, as part of this year’s Cúirt International Festival of Literature.

The event is free and booking is advised at Cuirt.ie.

Speaking to Galway Talks, music scholar and author Deirdre Ní Chonghaile says this incredible archive was on the verge of being lost forever.