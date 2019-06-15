Historic twinning agreement to be signed in Clifden this morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A historic twinning agreement between Ireland and Canada is to be signed in Clifden this morning as part of the Alcock and Brown Centenary Commemoration.

Today marks 100 years since John Alcock and Arthur Whitten-Brown made the first ever non-stop flight across the Atlantic – landing at Derrygimlagh bog near Clifden.

At 8.30 this morning, a special event took place at the site to mark exactly 100 years to the hour since their landing on June 15th, 1919.

A twinning agreement between Connemara National Park and the Marconi Station in Ireland, with Terra Nova National Park and Signal Hill National Historic Site in Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, will now be signed this morning as part of the celebrations.

It aims to promote cooperation and exchange for the mutual benefit of both national parks and historic sites.

Our reporter Mairtin O’ Cathain spoke to Tony Alcock, nephew of aviator John Alcock – he says his uncle never sought publicity despite the historic achievement.

