Historic twinning agreement between Connemara and Newfoundland in Canada

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A historic twinning agreement is to be signed between Connemara and Newfoundland in Canada.

It’s part of the Alcock and Brown Centenary Commemoration which celebrates the first ever non-stop trans-Atlantic flight from Newfoundland to Derrigimlagh Bog in Connemara National Park.

Galway Minister Sean Kyne will sign an agreement tomorrow morning twinning Connemara National Park and Marconi Station with Terra Nova National Park and Signal Hill National Historic Site in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The signing will take place at 10 tomorrow morning at Foyle’s Hotel in Clifden.

