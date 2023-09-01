Historic day for school secretaries across Galway as new pay contracts introduced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s a historic day for school secretaries across Galway, and indeed the entire country.

It’s because as of this morning, they’re now paid directly through the Department of Education, on a Clerical Officer salary scale.

Previously, the amount paid varied from school to school – and some secretaries were paid less than minimum wage.

Lousia Carty works at Ballymana National school in Craughwell and is chair of the FORSA School Secretaries National Branch.

She told David Nevin the campaign spans years – but started gathering momentum in 2019 with the “Support our Secretaries” or SOS campaign.