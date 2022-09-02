Historic day for Kilrickle as water supply contract signed

GBFM Newsroom – It’s the dawn of a new era for the village of Kilrickle near Loughrea after a contract has finally been signed for a long-awaited water supply scheme.

The project – which has been touted for decades – involves the delivery of 41 kilometres of new water mains connecting over 200 homes, farms and businesses.

Until now, locals have relied on wells or rainwater tanks.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local publican Dessie O’ Brien says it’s hasn’t been easy, but they’re relieved to finally see light at the end of the tunnel.