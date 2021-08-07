Hiroshima-Nagasaki peace event to take place in city

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Peace Event will take place in the city this weekend.

The event is organised by the Galway Alliance Against War to commemorate the anniversary of the atomic bombing of both Japanese cities in August 1945.

Held every year over the past decade, the event features a series of speeches as well as music, song and dance performances

The peace event will adhere to Covid-19 regulations and will take place at Eyre Square tomorrow afternoon at 1.30.

Speakers will include Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan, who will discuss the persecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.