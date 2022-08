Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Home Instead is hosting a hiring week in Galway from tomorrow to showcase opportunities for those seeking to build a career in care.

The company aims to hire 1,000 professional carers nationwide to join its team of 4,000.

Representatives will be at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit tomorrow, the Clybaun Hotel in Salthill on Wednesday, and on Thursday they are hosting a coffee morning at their premises in Oranmore Business Park.