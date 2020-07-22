HIQA reports high compliance rate in child and family agency Tusla’s Galway operations

A safety inspection and report on child and family agency Tusla’s Galway and Roscommon operations have found the service to be highly compliant with child protection and welfare regulations.

There are currently 6 Tusla duty intake and child protection teams operating in County Galway and two in Roscommon, with the teams receiving about 300 reports per month.

In examining the care provided by the Tusla Galway/Roscommon region, inspectors met with social work managers,staff, parents and children using the service