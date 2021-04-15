HIQA report identifies issues at Castlegar Nursing Home and Nightingale Nursing Home in Ahascragh

print

Castlegar Nursing Home

A HIQA inspection has identified a number of issues at Castlegar Nusing Home.

The facility was assessed under nine criteria – and was deemed “not compliant” in five areas.

Inspectors noted that feedback was mostly positive and residents said they felt supported by staff.

However, inspectors had concerns about the lack of importance attributed to resident’s personal belongings – and felt the care of resident’s clothing and bed linen required significant improvement.

The home was deemed substantially compliant in four areas – training and staff development, records, written policies and procedures, and notification of incidents.

However, it was not compliant with regulations under five other criteria.

These are staffing, governance and management, infection control, residents rights, and medicines and pharmaceutical services.

For example, on the day of inspection, it was noted that the sun was shining but only two residents were facilitated in using the garden with its panoramic views of the city.

Staff could not give a rationale but cited staff availability to supervise as a challenge.

Inspectors identified several staffing issues, in particular an undue reliance on agency healthcare staff, which they said has consequences for resident care.

The HIQA report also found that management systems in place did not ensure that the service was safe, appropriate, consistent and effectively monitored.

It notes findings from this inspection substantiate unsolicited information received by the Chief Inspector.

Nightingale Nursing Home Ahascragh

A HIQA inspection has identified several issues at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ahascragh.

The centre was assessed under eight criteria – and was found to be non compliant in three areas.

Residents spoken with explained that they had been through a difficult and worrying time during the outbreak of COVID-19 at the centre, but stated that they felt very safe and supported.

Inspectors observed the personal care of residents to be of a high standard, and all interactions with staff were positive, kind and respectful.

Nightingale Nursing Home was deemed compliant in five areas – training and staff development, statement of purpose, infection control, health care, and residents rights.

However, it was not compliant in three others – relating to staffing, governance and management, and records.

Inspectors found that in light of the increased care needs of the residents recovering from COVID-19, the provider did not have adequate resources to ensure high quality care and support.

They also noted found that the staffing contingency plan had not been updated to ensure that there would be adequate staff available in the event of a further outbreak.

HIQA said the finding of the inspection in relation to staffing is of considerable concern when viewed in the context of a centre that required significant resources and support from the HSE to deal with staff shortages during the first COVID-19 outbreak.

It says if such an outbreak was to re-occur, the provider would once again be unable to staff the centre.