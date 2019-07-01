HIQA issues urgent compliance plan request to Kilcolgan Nursing Home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The governance and management of a nursing home in Kilcolgan need to be significantly strengthened and improved.

That’s according to the Health Information and Quality Authority, which carried out an unannounced inspection at Kilcolgan Nursing Home.

The inspection was carried out in March and HIQA has this week published its findings.

Residents at Kilcolgan Nursing Home told inspectors that staff were kind and respectful and that they felt safe at the centre.

However the residents said they would regularly wait periods of ten minutes or longer to have a bell answered and they feel there is not enough staff on duty.

HIQA inspectors found that the monitoring of cleanliness of the building was poor and an urgent compliance plan request was issued.

Inspectors found that there were gaps in the staffing compliment, residents were not safeguarded as one of the staff files reviewed didn’t have a garda vetting disclosure on file and staff supervision was inadequate.

HIQA says some of the staff who were spoken to during the inspection, advised the inspector that they had raised concerns about staff levels with the nurse management team.

The nursing home was also found to be non-compliant in terms of the premises, with delph in the dining room encrusted with dirt, storage racks heavily rusted and sluice rooms inaccessible.

In a feedback meeting, the management team accepted the findings and the inspector observed a willingness to bring the centre into full compliance with regulations.