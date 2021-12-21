HIQA inspection reveals serious ongoing issues with Oranmore nursing home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An inspection has revealed a number of serious ongoing issues at Brampton Care Home in Oranmore.

It follows a previous inspection earlier this year which led to admissions being temporarily ceased until a number of issues could be addressed.

The overall feedback given to HIQA inspectors by residents during the latest inspection was that they were not happy with the service provided.

They felt the level of care was not optimal – though they attributed this to a lack of staff and not due to the actions of any individual staff members, who they said were kind and caring.

Inspectors found that following on from a previous visit, the centre was moving away from regulatory compliance and there was insufficient resources and inadequate managerial oversight.

Many of the issues related to a lack of staff – which was described as a cause of much anxiety, uncertainty and worry for residents in the centre.

Inspectors also noted gaps in mandatory training, care audits not being acted upon, cleaning not being carried out daily, residents sometimes left unsupervised, and care plans not completed according to requirements.

Residents said staff shortages were having a direct impact on their ability to exercise choice and dignity – it was noted that showers were not always offered to residents and bed linen was not changed unless requested.

Brampton Care Home was deemed non-compliant in more than half of the 13 categories assessed.

Following the inspection, the office of the Chief Inspector engaged with the provider in relation to the instability of the governance and management structure and inspection findings.

A warning meeting was held and a commitment was given to address the issues identified and to voluntarily cease admissions until the centre returned to regulatory compliance.