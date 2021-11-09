HIQA inspection reveals serious issues at Flannery’s Nursing Home in Abbeyknockmoy

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

A HIQA inspection has revealed a number of serious issues at Flannery’s Nursing Home in Abbeyknockmoy.

The centre was deemed non-compliant with regulations in eight out of ten assessed categories and staffing levels were found to be impacting on residents health and quality of life.

On the day of the inspection, residents spoken with said they felt well cared for and the staff were kind and treated them with respect.

However, inspectors said while they witnessed some kind and respectful interactions, a number were not person-centered and were rushed and abrupt.

They noted a number of residents spent long periods of time in their bedroom with minimal opportunity for social engagement.

Walking around the premises, inspectors found that an immediate deep clean of the centre was needed.

Communal rooms were cluttered, floors were unclean, toilets and bathrooms were visibly unclear with organic matter, and bathroom floors were worn and soiled.

Some furniture was also found to worn and damaged and the quality of linen and towels observed was poor.

The inspection report states that the overall health and social care of residents was found to be affected by poor staffing levels, as was their general quality of life.

Supervision was deemed inadequate, care was at times rushed with poor communication, there were delays in responding to bell calls, while some residents had their sleep interrupted by night staff operating cleaning machines at night time.

Inspectors also found significant non-compliance in the areas of governance and management and infection control – noting contingency plans in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak were poor.